Three men died and one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at a busy four-point intersection in Montgomery County that police say was caused by a speeding driver.
The accident occurred shortly before midnight Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Pike, Chemical Road, North Lane, and Colwell Lane in Plymouth Township, just off the Blue Route.
According to a statement issued by the Plymouth Township Police Department, a Honda Pilot traveling westbound on Ridge Pike at a high rate of speed on a rainy night failed to negotiate the curve approaching Chemical Road. The Honda crossed over the median into an eastbound lane and the path of a Dodge Grand Caravan, striking it head-on.
The drivers of both the Honda and the Dodge, who were trapped in their vehicles with massive injuries, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One of two passengers in the Honda was thrown from the vehicle and also died at the scene, police said. Another was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, police said.
According to a report by NBC10, the driver of the Honda had been speeding prior to the accident and had struck a vehicle elsewhere on Ridge Pike, causing minor damage but no injuries.
Police identified the dead as Alexander Montanez, 58, of Philadelphia, the driver of the Dodge, and Wilfredo J. Martinez, 38, and Justin M. Ruberti, 30, both of Vineland, who were in the Honda, along with Luis A. Serrano Jr., 37, also of Vineland, who remains at Temple. Police said Saturday they do not plan to reveal who was driving the Honda until Monday.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call detectives at 610-279-1901.