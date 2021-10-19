A late-night shooting in South JerseyMondayleft a 17-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl injured, Burlington County law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

The gunfire erupted at approximately 11:35 p.m. at the doorway of a house in the 100 block of Snow Avenue in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, authorities said.

When Pemberton Township officers arrived at the scene, they found Malachi Treherne, 17, of Pemberton, lying in the doorway of the residence, where police said he had been staying.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, 17, who was shot in the chest, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where she is listed in stable condition.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement that the shooting did not appear to be random. He offered no other details about the incident. Police gave no motive for the crime and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

