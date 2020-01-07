A person was found dead in a house fire early Monday evening in Northeast Philadelphia, a Fire Department spokesperson said.
The fire was reported on the first floor of a two-story home shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Colfax Street, said department spokesperson Kathy Matheson.
The fire was declared under at 5:53 and that firefighters found the body in the basement. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire was under investigation, and no other details were released.