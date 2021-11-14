A 7-month-old boy and a 70-year-old woman died as a result of a fire Saturday night in a West Mount Airy home, police said.

Authorities said a neighbor saved the infant’s mother and another child from the burning two-story twin home on the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue.

Police said the fire was reported at 8:44 p.m. The older woman was found unresponsive inside a bathroom and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 9 p.m. The baby, also found unresponsive in the home, died at Einstein Medical Center at 9:51 p.m., police said.

Assistant Fire Chief Harry Bannan told reporters at the scene Saturday night that a neighbor encouraged a child on the second floor to jump and caught the child.

“They both fell but the neighbor broke that child’s fall,” Bannon said in an interview shown on NBC10. “That child sustained no injuries and that neighbor, through his actions, prevented some serious injuries to that child.”

Authorities did not release identities of the dead or disclose their relationship.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.