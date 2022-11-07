A man was fatally shot on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:30 p.m., as a train was pulling into the Fairmount station. The victim and the shooter had gotten into an argument on a southbound car, when the shooter pulled out a gun and fired several times at close range, police said.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Michelle Smith, a freelance photographer who lives nearby, said she saw the aftermath of the shooting unfold. Dozens of people came up from the platform, whispering that a shooting had occurred, she said.

Moments later, officers descended to the station, and carried up the victim, she said. They placed him on the sidewalk nearby, and attempted to resuscitate him before loading him into an ambulance.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear and no arrests had been made.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.