Two South Jersey men were fatally shot Sunday during a birthday party at a Burlington County home, authorities said.
James Gist III, 29, of Westampton, and Marcus Thompson, 29, of Willingboro, were pronounced dead at the residence on the 200 block of Dogwood Road in Edgewater Park Township shortly after police arrived around 1 a.m., according to a statement by Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Police Chief Robert D. Hess.
About 10 people were present at the party, but no one else was shot, according to the statement.
Authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides. No arrests had been made by late Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or by sending an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.