One person was killed in the fiery crash on the Schuylkill Expressway involving a car and tractor trailer that toppled partially off an overpass onto a roadway in Fairmount Park.
The crash occurred about 2:40 a.m. where the expressway passes over Sweet Briar Drive and closed eastbound lanes of the interstate through the area for hours later.
The rig smashed into the barrier on the overpass and its trailer fell onto the drive, spilling a cargo of produce and catching fire. A car involved in the crash remained on the highway with damage to its rear.
Numerous Philadelphia Fire Department units responded to the crash and fire on the expressway and the drive, where firefighters had to set up a relay between trucks to put water on the burning trailer.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of anyone else involved in the crash.
The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene after daylight.
State police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.