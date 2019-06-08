Rev. Daniel Berrigan, a legendary peace activist who led protests against the Vietnam War and nuclear weapons that landed him in jail, will be memorialized in a portrait by a Philadelphia-born artist to be unveiled Sunday at Villanova University.
A Jesuit priest and poet, Berrigan was known for defiant acts of civil disobedience that inspired others to follow suit in protesting the war. Along with his brother, Phillip and seven others known as the Plowshares Eight, Berrigan were arrested in 1980 after a raid at the General Electric missile plant in King of Prussia where they hammered missile warheads. They poured blood on plant documents, joined hands and chanted hymns. Police quickly arrested them.
“The day after I’m embalmed,” Berrigan said on his 80th birthday in 2001, “that’s when I’ll give it up.”
Berrigan died in 2016 in New York. He was 94.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Villanova in the Driscoll Auditorium. It is sponsored by Orbis Books and Villanova University’s Center for Peace and Justice Education, which focuses on social justice and peace issues. The event is free and open to the public.
At the event, artist Ruane Manning will unveil his 4-foot by 5-foot oil portrait of Berrigan that was commissioned by Orbis. Manning, of Mays Landing in South Jersey, grew up on Rising Sun Ave., said event planner Sabina Clarke.
Clarke said a decision has not been made on where the portrait will be displayed, possibly at Fordham University or one of the other schools where Berrigan taught. "We’re not at that point yet,” she said in an interview Sunday.
The celebration will also include a book signing by Jim Forest, author of “At Play in the Lion’s Den,” a memoir and biography of Berrigan. James Carroll, an activist and former Catholic priest who was Berrigan’s spiritual brother, is scheduled to speak.
Berrigan and his his younger brother Philip, a Josephite priest, were repeatedly arrested to draw attention to the causes they opposed. After the Vietnam War, Daniel Berrigan spoke out against poverty and violence.
In one of their most daring protests, in 1968 the Berrigan brothers, wearing their clerical clothing, led a group of activists into a facility in Catonsville, Md., where they seized draft records. They burned the papers with homemade napalm. “Better the burning of paper than of children,” Dan Berrigan told a federal judge who sentenced both brothers to three years in federal prison.
Berrigan wrote: “There is no peace because there are no peacemakers. There are no makers of peace because the making of peace is at least as costly as the making of war, at least as exigent, at least as disruptive, at least as liable to bring disgrace and prison, and death in its wake.”