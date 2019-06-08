A Jesuit priest and poet, Berrigan was known for defiant acts of civil disobedience that inspired others to follow suit in protesting the war. Along with his brother, Phillip and seven others known as the Plowshares Eight, Berrigan were arrested in 1980 after a raid at the General Electric missile plant in King of Prussia where they hammered missile warheads. They poured blood on plant documents, joined hands and chanted hymns. Police quickly arrested them.