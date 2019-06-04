A two-alarm fire ripped through the top floor of a four-story apartment building in rural West Vincent Township early Tuesday, displacing dozens of residents.
No injuries were reported, and officials credited police and firefighters with safely evacuating the building in the middle of the night.
The blaze was reported about 1:45 a.m. in one of eight buildings at the ReNew Glenmoore apartment complex off Nantmeal Road.
Arriving firefighters found flames on the top floor and the blaze quickly escalated to a second alarm.
The fire was brought under control about 3 a.m. after more than 75 firefighters arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze.
After daybreak, video from a 6ABC drone showed the fire had destroyed the entire roof of the building.
An estimated 70 residents were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was at the scene to provide assistance.