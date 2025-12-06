One dead in Northeast Philly apartment fire

One man is dead following an early morning blaze at an apartment block in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police reports.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Manchester Apartments, along the 2800 block of Welsh Road, around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, the situation was quickly brought under control — but responding units discovered the body of a 63-year-old in a basement dwelling.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to a statement from police.

Records from the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections show the complex was cited twice this year for failing to submit up to date certification of its fire protection systems.