Firefighters late Wednesday night battled a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Montgomery County.
The blaze was first reported around 10:30 p.m. at the Kingswood Apartments and Townhomes in Upper Merion.
Video from several TV news helicopters above the scene showed flames shooting through the roof of a three-story building that is part of the complex.
There was a preliminary report that several residents and firefighters being transported to hospitals for treatment but no further information was immediately available.