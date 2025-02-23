77-year-old woman found dead in South Philadelphia rowhouse fire

Firefighters who made a forceful entry into a fully engulfed three-story rowhouse in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning made their way up the stairs only to discover the body of a 77-year-old woman, authorities said.

The woman, found on the second floor, is believed to have lived alone in the home on the 600 block of Kimball Street. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson, the cause of the fire and the woman’s death had not been officially determined. The victim’s family members had been contacted, but fire officials had not released her identity by late morning. No other injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Despite the ferocity of the blaze, there were no reports of it spreading to adjoining properties in the Bella Vista neighborhood.

By about 3:32 a.m. — about an hour after the fire was reported — it was under control.

Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker stressed the home did not have any smoke detectors. According to the National Fire Protection Association, homes should have at least one smoke detector per level, as well as in each bedroom and near all sleeping areas.

With two out of three fire deaths occurring in residences without working smoke detectors, Walker urged Philadelphia residents lacking smoke detectors to call 311 and have them installed at no cost.

This is a developing story and will be updated.