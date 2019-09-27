After a six-year run as head of the 6,000-member American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 47, Wright said Thursday that he was stepping down to spend more time with his family. But he acknowledged that opposition to him had been mounting over a 2016 settlement he reached with Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration that effectively lowered payments from DROP, the widely criticized program that allows city workers in the last four years of their careers to simultaneously receive salaries and accrue pension benefits.