They floated on the Delaware to push for water quality resources — and to cool off

Without flinching, 8-year-old Lincoln Kiessling gently splashed Delaware River water over his freckled face on a sultry degree Saturday, joining about 80 people who floated on colorful inflatables and other watercraft as part of a water-quality-awareness event called Floatopia.

The initiative organized by nonprofit Upstream Alliance has brought people to Pyne Poynt Park in Camden and the back channel off the Delaware River waterfront there since 2019 to help promote efforts to make the waterway more swimmable and accessible.

“The mud is my favorite part,” Kiessling said as, some would suggest, the daring entered the water with inner tubes, canoes, and kayaks.

Rivers tend to get muddy after storms, and Friday night’s rain almost canceled the event because of the potential for sewage spillage.

Is it safe to swim in the Delaware River?

People are allowed to swim, fish, and float in certain sections of the Delaware. But, rain can cause a problem due to Philadelphia’s combined sewer system.

Stormwater and wastewater share some of the same pipes to the treatment plant. When it rains, there is a risk the pipes will overflow and sewage water will end up in the Delaware.

Statistically, 15 billion gallons of Philadelphia’s sewage-polluted water end up in river streams such as the Delaware yearly. But, there is no system for people to know when it’s safe or not to access the water.

“Neither Camden nor Philadelphia have regular testing to be able to do that, so we have to base ourselves on the one-inch-of-rain standard,” said alliance president Don Baugh.

If it hasn’t rained more than an inch within 24 hours, a river is considered safe for close contact activities, Baugh said. “We do half an inch to be extra safe,” he added.

With this in mind, avid open-water swimmer Jacques-Jean “JJ” Tiziou left his rubber sandals behind and lowered himself into the river, leaving only his head out of the water.

“The water is delicious, cool but not cold, just wonderful,” he said.

Tiziou was not scared; he was there to help raise awareness.

“We should be encouraging people to get in the water, especially as days get hotter with global warming, and [the governments] should be doing everything they can to improve the water quality.”

Plans to clean the Delaware River

Philadelphia Councilmember Mark Squilla attended the event, as his district stretches along the Delaware River. Unlike the mayor of Paris, who was demonstrating that her city was ready to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, Squilla did not plunge into the river Saturday, citing another commitment. But he is preparing to introduce legislation in September to help address some of the water quality issues.

“It’s hard to ask people to use the river if the river isn’t clean,” Squilla said. “The goal is to draw attention to how much the sewage is being allowed into the river and what we can do to stop that amount.”

The resolution, he said, will outline a plan to “hopefully work” with the Philadelphia Water Department and environmental organizations to see how to get resources to make changes that prevent sewage overflow into the river. A system that allows people to know when it’s safe to swim, based on bacteria levels, is likely to be part of the project.

Last year, UPenn’s Water Center recommended such a system after their Delaware water study found fecal coliform, E.coli, and enterococci.

E.coli, in particular, can cause gastrointestinal infections when ingested, said Medicos Unidos Pa. doctor Jose Torradas.

”A lot of people who go swimming will inevitably end up ingesting some of it, experiencing symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and fevers,” Torradas said.

He recommends that immunocompromised people and children under the age of 5 avoid getting into the river after rainy days.

Because Floatopia happens on days when the water has not been contaminated with sewer system overflow, organizers said no one has ever gotten sick while attending.

This year, attendees were able to enjoy floating in the water for four hours, enjoying sandwiches and snacks, live music, and even face painting.

”The snapping turtles are more scary than the water,” said Lucas Kiessling, Lincoln’s 11-year-old brother.