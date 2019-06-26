Camden County suffered more than $9 million in damage to private and public property from flooding caused by a storm that swept through the region last week, officials said Wednesday.
The estimate was part of an assessment that local and state agencies are performing before they submit a report to the Federal Emergency Management Administration. More than five inches of rain fell in about five hours during the storm, said Freeholder Jonathan Young.
County residents were urged to continue work with professionals to repair flood damage to their homes to make them safe for habitation. Officials offered a reminder that water-damaged items that cannot be washed and disinfected need to be discarded immediately. Examples include mattresses, carpeting, rugs, staffed animals, pillows, books, and baby toys.