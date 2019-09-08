“We’ll see how he does in the games, but he’s a smart player and that’s one of his strengths,” Gordon said. “I always felt … that even if things weren’t happening for him offensively, he always played well defensively for us. That may not seem like much because you just assume everybody is going to play well defensively, but sometimes it gets in players’ heads when things don’t happen for them offensively and they start to cheat and try to find the easy way to get the offense, and he wasn’t like that.”