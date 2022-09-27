Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the early-morning burglary of a Montgomery County gun store, during which five thieves made off with numerous handguns.

Founding Fathers Outfitters, located on Ridge Pike in Lafayette Hill, was targeted by the group early Saturday, according to ATF Special Agent Robert Cucinotta. They forced their way in through the store’s front door, Cucinotta said, and were recorded on surveillance footage leaving in a blue sedan.

Cucinotta said he was unable to say how many guns were taken or where the burglars came from. Federally licensed firearms distributors, such as Founding Fathers Outfitters, are required to report burglaries to the ATF when more than 10 firearms are stolen.

The number of reported burglaries from gun stores has declined in the Philadelphia area in recent years, Cucinotta said, and Saturday’s incident at Founding Fathers was the first major incident of its kind to be reported in some time.

The shop’s owners could not be reached for comment Tuesday. A voicemail message at the store told callers that it will remain closed as it overhauls its security. They echoed that message in social media posts, and offered to pass along anonymous tips to the agents investigating the theft.

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the burglars. The standard $10,000 offered by the ATF has been boosted by an additional $5,000 from the National Sport Shooting Foundation, an advocacy group that has recently funded advertising campaigns in the region warning against straw purchasing.

Anyone with information can call the ATF at 888-283-8477 or the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at 610-278-3368.