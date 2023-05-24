A brighter, lighter American Malbec

Malbec is a grape strongly associated with Argentina, but like most wine grapes with significant name recognition, it originated in France.

Malbec was once widely planted in the rural regions of southwestern France that stretch from the Atlantic port city of Bordeaux to the mountainous border with Spain’s Basque Country. Indeed, it is a half-sibling of Bordeaux’s number-one grape, merlot, and approved as an ingredient in that region’s legendary red blends.

However, malbec has largely been supplanted by merlot and cabernet sauvignon in France because malbec struggles to ripen there. Malbec grapes need lots of sunshine and heat to ripen properly, which helps explain why it has been far more successful outside Europe, most notably in the arid foothills of the Andes in Argentina’s Mendoza region.

While other wine zones in the Americas focused more on other grapes of Bordeaux heritage, Argentine growers found great success with malbec and made it their most widely planted variety.

Lush, flavorful, and full-bodied malbec wines have flooded the American wine market in recent decades, building a cult following, with their temptingly low prices. Argentina’s success with this grape has inspired vintners the world over to try planting malbec in their own vineyards, resulting in tasty experiments like this one from California.

While it feels a touch lighter and brighter on the palate than many Argentine competitors, this wine displays malbec’s signature flavors, just with a different spin. Blueberry pie and juicy black plums dominate, but are laced with delicate aromatic hints of earthy roasted beets and purple flowers like violets.

