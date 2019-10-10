After deliberating for more than 44 hours over the course of seven days, a jury has requested more time to decide whether it can reach a unanimous verdict in a hate-crime assault trial against former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr.
“Jury has just informed us that they want to come back tomorrow. They’ll be back at 9:30 a.m. That’s all I know,” U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler told the courtroom Thursday after the nine white and three black jurors spent another day in Camden federal court.
On Wednesday, the jury found Nucera, 62, guilty of lying to the FBI, but remained undecided on two other charges: hate-crime assault and deprivation of civil rights. Each carries up to 10 years in prison. Nucera could also lose his $8,800-a-month pension, which was frozen in March pending the outcome of the trial.
When Nucera was accused of the hate-crime assault in 2017, the charges made international headlines and stunned the South Jersey community. Authorities said the chief had a history of spewing racial hatred, including speaking about joining a firing squad to mow black people down, comparing them to ISIS, and talking of sending police dogs to intimidate black spectators at high school basketball games.
Nucera was charged with hitting Timothy Stroye, a handcuffed black suspect, during a September 2016 incident at a Ramada hotel. Fellow officers say Stroye was in custody and not resisting when Nucera slammed the teen’s head into a metal doorjamb during a scuffle with police.
Police were dispatched to the Ramada after an employee said Stroye, then 18, of Trenton, and his girlfriend were swimming in the pool and had not paid their bill. Nucera arrived with backup officers.
At the center of the charges in the trial against Nucera were 81 recordings secretly made by Sgt. Nathan Roohr that captured the chief using racial slurs. Roohr and another officer also said they saw Nucera hit Stroye.
Prosecutors argued during the three-week trial that the longtime chief had a “significant history“ of racial remarks. Nucera resigned from dual positions as chief and township administrator in January 2017 after learning the FBI was investigating.
Roohr said he began secretly recording Nucera with his cell phone in 2015 after Nucera said blacks are “like ISIS” and deserved to die. He said he became concerned about Nucera’s increasing hostility against blacks in the predominantly white community.
The prosecution contended that the racial animus was evidence the alleged assault by Nucera was racially motivated. In a recording played during the trial, Nucera could be heard saying, “It’s gonna get to the point where I could shoot one of these [expletives].”
Stroye was issued a subpoena, but was not called by either side. In statements to investigators, he has said he could not identify who struck him, but said he heard someone say “chief.”
During its deliberations, the jury asked for transcripts of the testimony of seven of the nine witnesses called by the prosecution. The defense rested without calling any witnesses.
Experts say the case was unique because Nucera was implicated by his rank-and-file officers who broke the “blue wall of silence.” It is also unusual for a law enforcement officer to be charged with a hate crime.
The defense contended that Nucera was disliked by his officers, who wanted him out as chief. A 34-year law enforcement veteran, Nucera was well-known in the Bordentown area. Officers said Nucera easily lost his temper and retaliated against anyone who challenged him.
The jury found on Wednesday that Nucera lied to the FBI, which secretly recorded an interview with him three months after the Ramada incident. Nucera was not charged with making a specific false statement.
In the interview with an FBI agent, Nucera said he had nothing to do with Stroye’s arrest, and that he had no knowledge of any officer using excessive force.