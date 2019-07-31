A 20-year-old Chester County man was in custody Wednesday after threatening to “shoot up” Haverford College, authorities said.
Frank Wang, of the unit block of Elan Lane in Tredyffrin Township, allegedly told someone that he had thoughts about killing his parents and committing a shooting at the Haverford campus where he used to be a student, according to Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland and Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
Police were notified about the threat last Friday and began investigating, Copeland and Viola said. Wang was detained and his home was searched but no firearms or other weapons were found. Investigators took a phone, a computer, and several flash drives for analysis.
Wang, who was charged with terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, was being held at the Delaware County prison in lieu of 10 percent of $1 million bail and other conditions, including a risk assessment.