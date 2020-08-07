It only took minutes after the movie trailer Judas and the Black Messiah was released Thursday evening about Black Panther leader Fred Hampton for the hashtag #NotMyFredHampton to be born.
Once again, the tweets went, the role of an iconic Black American figure was being portrayed not by an African American, but by a British Black actor -- in this case, Daniel Kaluuya. Last year, while some Americans were thrilled to see a movie about the abolitionist Harriet Tubman, others thought that British actor Cynthia Erivo should not have been cast in the lead role.
“I hate to be that guy, but damn, aren’t there at least a few black American actors who coulda pulled this off?” Twitter user Jay @AverageBroShow wrote.
Kaluuya is cast in the starring role of Hampton, a charismatic leader who sought to bring together African American, Latinos, whites and Native Americans to fight white supremacy. But the FBI deemed him to be a radical threat.
Hampton was just 21 when he was killed on Dec. 4, 1969, as he lay in bed sleeping. The pre-dawn raid was carried out by the Cook County State Attorneys office, the Chicago police and the FBI.
Kaluuya is cast in the lead while African American actor Lakeith Stanfield portrays the “Judas” character, informant William O’Neal, who gave Hampton a barbiturate the night before the early morning raid.
“It’s one thing if it was only happening occasionally,” said Amirah Lawson, a former Philadelphian and market research analyst who is active with American Descendants of Slavery, or ADOS, in Atlanta. “But we can’t have any ADOS iconic movies done — unless they are starring British actors.”
Besides Erivo portraying Tubman last year, she said, British actors David Oyelewo and Carmen Ejogo starred as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King in Selma, in 2014, and Chiwetel Ejiofor played Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave, released in 2013.
Lawson, also a co-founder of the National Coalition of Churches for Reparations, pointed out that Kaluuya has often said in interviews that British actors come to the United States because they are locked out of films in England. But when British actors come to the U.S., they freeze out Black Americans from major roles, she said.
“We worked hard to get the roles we get in Hollywood, but you come here and after we’ve done all the fighting, but we’re not able to reap the benefits,” she said.
She and others noted that actress Zoe Saldana, who is of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent, apologized earlier this week for darkening her skin and using a prothetic nose to play the role of Nina Simone. “I should have never played Nina,” she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.
Nicolas-Tyrell Scott, a Black British cultural writer for Okay Africa and other publications, predicted Kaluuya’s starring role would start the conversation again about British actors playing American parts.
“Hollywood is the epicentre of acting across the board, so it’s not hard to anticipate why Black British actors are prioritising and succeeding over there at this time,” he wrote in an email to the Inquirer Friday. “Pair that with the 3,500 film and TV professionals that signed an open letter to the UK film industry seeking to ‘end systemic racism’ and you see that there’s still so far to go with seeing Black faces on screen and a sufficient rate over here.
“However, when it comes to important and precious historical roles such as Fred Hampton, I understand why there’s a debate with a lot of African Americans about who should play such roles. I think this conversation is important and should happen outside of platforms such as Twitter, also, to allow for true dialogue on both sides of the spectrum.”
Entertainment Weekly reported that Shaka King, the film’s director and co-writer, unveiled the trailer during a panel for the virtual NABJ-NAHJ Conference on Thursday.
King said he was not at all reluctant to hire Kaluuya to portray Hampton. “I’d seen Daniel’s work in Get Out and Black Mirror, and I knew of his talent. Honestly, I knew he was the guy,” he said.
The movie has only been promoted by Warner Bros. as coming in 2021 with no release date.