The Free Library of Philadelphia’s new experience pass now gives resident cardholders the ability to make free reservations at 11 of the city’s top cultural attractions.
The experience pass, which launched Monday, allows Philadelphians 18 and older to use their library cards to reserve tickets to science centers, botanical gardens, art museums, and historical sites that typically charge entry fees, at no cost.
“This program is important because it helps remove whatever barriers to accessing these attractions people may have, like cost or awareness," said Jamie Bowers, the library’s project leader on the initiative.
Users can make reservations for two to four people at each site once per calendar year. The reservations can be made online using the Free Library card log-ins up to two months in advance of the reservation date. The tickets are nontransferable, meaning the cardholder must be present at the visit, and only two reservations can be made at once.
“For the pilot, we worked with the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance to identify a preliminary group representing different sizes, locations, and subjects across Philadelphia,” said Bowers. “Next year, we hope to expand the program and welcome in more partner organizations.”
The sites include:
- The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
- Bartram’s Garden
- Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site
- Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens
- Founder’s Hall at Girard College
- Glen Foerd on the Delaware
- Johnson House Historic Site
- Mayor’s Box Tickets at the Wells Fargo Center
- Museum of the American Revolution
- The Rosenbach
- Woodmere Art Museum
For more information, visit www.freelibrary.org/programs/experience-pass.