You’ll soon be able to buy Narcan alongside your Zyrtec.

Last week, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved naloxone nasal spray — an opioid overdose reversal medication — to be sold over the counter in stores with no prescription needed. While people in the U.S. could already get naloxone without a prescription due to a “standing order” issued by all 50 states, it only allowed for the medication to be sold at participating pharmacies. This new approval could mean that naloxone will be more widely available at stores, not just pharmacies, that sell OTC medication like supermarkets or big box stores — however, the FDA hasn’t made that clear yet in the initial rollout.

Regardless, with the FDA’s approval, another barrier is being removed from access to the overdose reversal medication, said Nicole Sage, director of prevention services at Prevention Point Philadelphia.

“It’s meeting people where they’re at. Maybe over-the-counter is best for you or receiving it from an organization, like Prevention Point, where we can link you to additional services is best,” said Sage. “For me, the most important thing is what makes people most comfortable and removing as many barriers as possible for people to access this medication.”

In Philadelphia, where more than 1,000 people die from overdoses each year, around eight out of every 10 overdoses involve opioids and occur inside the safety of a home. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says a bystander is present for one out of every three overdoses that happen in the U.S. This means that for a majority of overdoses, having naloxone could be a matter of life or death.

If you have someone in your life that uses opioids or any drugs bought on the street, you should have naloxone. And even if you don’t think you need it, it’s good to have it anyway. Here’s what you need to know about naloxone, how to get it and why it’s important to carry it.

What is Narcan or naloxone?

Naloxone, commonly referred to by the popular brand name “Narcan,” is an opioid overdose reversal medication. That means it stops the effects of opioid overdoses and blocks the brain’s opioid receptors from interacting with the drug, according to the CDC. It is a critical part of responding to the opioid crisis in Philly and beyond.

According to the CDC, naloxone can restore normal breathing within two to three minutes of the medicine being administered to someone overdosing. This gives emergency medical professionals more time to get the person overdosing to the hospital or administer care before the overdose turns fatal. This medication works on a range of opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.

Using naloxone doesn’t mean it will always stop someone from fatally overdosing, but it can significantly increase the chances of survival. In 2022, Penn State researchers found that in Pennsylvania, a person had an 11 times greater chance of survival after receiving at least one dose of naloxone during an overdose.

How do you know when to give someone Narcan?

When someone is overdosing on opioids, their breathing dangerously slows down or completely stops, according to the CDC. Signs of an overdose will look like: Slow, shallow breathing, constricted pupils, person falling asleep or unconscious, limp body and pale or cold skin.

If you see someone you believe to be overdosing call 911. After calling 911, don’t hesitate to administer Narcan. According to the CDC, naloxone is safe to use no matter whether a person is overdosing or not. Additionally, sometimes people will need more than one dose of Narcan when more potent opioids like fentanyl are involved, but that’s OK, as the medication won’t harm someone overdosing.

Where can you learn how to administer Narcan in Philly?

Looking for training on using naloxone? These organizations provide it for free.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health: Register for virtual training online. Prevention Point: Call 215-634-5272 or email nicole@ppponline.org Savage Sisters Recovery: Call 267 773 8276 or email info@savagesisters.org

How to get Narcan in Philly

After the FDA’s approval goes into effect, you’ll be able to buy over-the-counter naloxone. In the meantime, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all have standing orders for residents to have access to naloxone at pharmacies — but you’ll have to pay for it.

If you have insurance, naloxone can cost between $20-$40 at a pharmacy, and without insurance, it costs about $50. However, Pennsylvania has a naloxone copay assistance program for the insured that will reimburse you up to $75. If you want to get naloxone at a pharmacy, find one in Philly that sells it using the city’s map tool.

There are also places in the region to receive naloxone for free. Here’s a full guide on getting Narcan for free in the Philly area, including New Jersey. The key takeaways are:

In the mail: Find your state on NextDistro’s website and request free Narcan sent to your home at nextdistro.org/naloxone#state-finder. In order to qualify, you need to watch a training video, answer a short quiz, and provide enrollment information.

Vending machine: In Philly, visit Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library at 125 S. 52nd St. to get Narcan for free and anonymously from a vending machine.

In-person:

Angels in Motion: Call 215-501-3357 for Pennsylvania residents. Call 609-226-7014 for New Jersey residents. Anyone can email info@aimangelsinmotion.org. Prevention Point: Visit 2913 Kensington Ave., on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. Savage Sisters: Call 267 773 8276 or email info@savagesisters.org. Or visit their storefront at 3115 Kensington Ave., open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operation In My Backyard: Email operationimby@yahoo.com.

Can you get in trouble for giving someone Narcan?

No. Pennsylvania’s Good Samaritan Laws protect you from getting in trouble for administering life-saving care. Additionally, the person overdosing won’t get in trouble if you call 911 for help. It’s the same in New Jersey and Delaware.

Why should you carry naloxone?

In Philly, where the drug supply has become tainted with other substances such as fentanyl and animal tranquilizers (like xylazine), people who aren’t buying opioids still find the drug mixed into the substance they bought — like cocaine or prescription pills sold on the street — leading to accidental opioid overdoses, said Sarah Laurel, founder and executive director of Savage Sisters recovery housing and harm reduction services.

For example, Laurel says college students using “study drugs,” like Adderall, may buy that substance off the street not knowing it’s mixed with fentanyl. These recreational users don’t intend on ingesting opioids and aren’t prepared for a potential overdose from consuming fentanyl — to Laurel this is the population she’s most worried about.

“In Philadelphia, 8 out of 10 overdose deaths happen in the home, on the comfort of your pillow,” said Laurel. “It’s not always happening in the street, so it’s important to have conversations in a non-judgmental way about the substances that people are taking and having Narcan in your medicine cabinet at home.”