A mass sweep of fugitives netted two men wanted in separate murder cases in South Jersey, including the stabbing death of 53-year-old Camden woman, authorities said Wednesday.
Ramike Medina-Brown, 23, of Camden, was arrested in Manhattan on June 14 for in connection with the fatal stabbing of Eileen Brown on May 25, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said.
Ordale Telfair, 37, was arrested on June 30 in Georgia on charges involving the shooting death of Tayshon Hayward, 26, of Penns Grove, Salem County, on May 23. Eight days before the fatal shooting, Telfair was released from prison.
The fugitive sweep resulted in 75 arrests of people wanted from the Camden and Atlantic City areas, the Attorney General’s Office said.