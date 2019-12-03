What was Garth Brooks doing playing a South Jersey line dance bar on a Monday night?
It certainly wasn’t a case of how-the-mighty-have fallen. Brooks doesn’t sell megamillions like he used to, when 1990s albums like No Fences and Fresh Horses moved enough CDs to put him in competition with Elvis Presley and the Beatles for biggest selling artist of all time.
But Brooks is still a superstar who puts plenty of fannies in the seats, usually at football stadiums or sold out arena shows. (He played four at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia in 2017.) And just last month in Nashville, Brooks won the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award for the seventh time and third time in the last four years, beating out contemporary hitmakers such as Stapleton, Eric Church, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood.
So what in Garth’s name was the 57-year-old Oklahoma super star doing kicking off the postholiday work week on a wintry Mount Laurel evening on Route 38 at Prospector’s Grille & Saloon, a 500 capacity club that shares a parking lot with the Walgreen’s next door?
For starters, he and his six piece band we’re enjoying themselves immensely on their Dive Bar tour, marrying stadium country precision with beer joint enthusiasm while smushed into a cramped stage whose backdrop promised to deliver “The Best Damn Country In The Whole Tri-State Area.”
It’s safe to say they lived up to that billing.
Playing to a room packed with ready to get rowdy fans who had won tickets through local country radio station WXTU-FM (92.5), the show kicked off with “All Day Long” from Brooks’ forthcoming album Fun, a song with beer, a jukebox, and other country tropes in its get-the-party-started arsenal.
Since July, Brooks has been playing occasional minuscule venue shows to promote “Dive Bar,” his hit duet with Blake Shelton, that celebrates the down and dirty honky tank aesthetic of shot and beer joints “that are the safest of the places that a broken heart can hide.”
“Dive Bar” and its double entendre underwater jokiness (“You’re not the only love and lost and lonely one who’s ever swam against the tide,” Brooks sang Monday) is more than a blue-collar novelty tune that consciously recalls his ’90s man-of-the-people “Friends In Low Places.” (That song, which was the penultimate one of the night, was prefaced a couple of other hard to avoid sing-alongs: Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” and Don McLean’s “American Pie.”
“Dive Bar” and it’s tour — which has the same name as Lady Gaga’s in 2016 — partners with country radio stations like XTU, who are important allies to Brooks since he has avoided allowing his music to be heard on dominant music streaming services Spotify and Apple Music. (You can hear him on Amazon Music Unlimited.)
Shows that happen in spaces many times smaller than an artist is capable of playing are not only a thrill for the lucky ticket holders. It’s also good business, a time honored strategy for building buzz. And it’s a particularly popular one in the Philadelphia area this week, with Madonna, usually an arena headliner, starting a four show run at the Met on Saturday.)
Brooks’ Burlington County gig was supposed to be one of two on Monday, but his plans to hop on a plane and do a second show in Foxboro, Mass., were nixed by nasty weather.
There’s no telling whether or not having to run off and play another show 300 miles away — a rather insane plan even were the weather ideal — made that Brook’s Prospector’s set that much more relaxed.
Brooks is such a pro that he probably would have been just as all in on his performance if he had to play three times on Monday.
But in any case, the energy throughout the 80 minute set was high. And aside from a few overwrought numbers like “That Summer” and “Standing Outside The Fire,” the show leaned in hard on swinging honky tank like “Two Of A Kind (Workin’ On A Full House)” that’s a Brooks’ strong point, while not stinting on big hit ballads like the closing tearjerker “The Dance.”
Always an over the top showman, Brooks crowd pleasing persona was in play, without the need of stadium sized grand gestures. He gobbled up some M&Ms given to him by a fan (“I didn’t eat dinner before the show”), signed a man’s detachable prosthetic foot, and three in a number of covers that he used to play when he wasn’t playing dive bars by choice.
Those included the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ In The Dark,” and the show’s highlight, a take on George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning” that paired him with fiddle player Jimmy Mattingly, who like all the members of Brooks’ veteran band, received a warm and gracious introduction and ovation.
Remembering performing “Amarillo” back when he was an unknown enamored of Strait, Brooks said, “this all started in a place called Willie’s Saloon in Stillwater, Oklahoma, just wanting to be someone else.”
Later, he thanked the crowd for sticking with him once he became Garth Brook, and “for remembering my music, and treating it with so much respect.”