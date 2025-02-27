Gas main accident near Central High forces evacuation of multiple buildings

A gas main accident forced Central High, one of the city’s largest schools, to evacuate Thursday morning, as well as several buildings in the dense Olney neighborhood surrounding it.

Initial reports suggested a construction crew struck a gas main before 9 a.m., causing the eruption, according to police.

Advertisement

Police said there were no injuries. Philadelphia Fire Department are also on the scene, and reported no fires.

Monique Braxton, district spokesperson, confirmed the explosion and said Central’s over 2,400 students evacuated to the shared campus of Philadelphia High School for Girls and Widener Memorial School, a block away from Central, which sits on W. Olney Avenue. at Ogontz Avenue. An adjacent apartment complex was also evacuated, police said.

Road closures are currently in effect in the area, including 16th Street and West Olney Avenue, 20th St. and W. Olney Ave., Ogontz Avenue and Summerdale Avenue, and Ogontz Ave. and Chew Avenue.

It is currently unclear whether the incident will cause a disruption in service for Philadelphia Gas Works customers, according to PGW spokesperson Dan Gross.

This is a developing story and will be updated.