George R. Laufenberg, 69, of Harvey Cedars, was the manager of the New Jersey Carpenters’ pension, annuity, and health funds — a position he was given in 1984 by his father, George H. Laufenberg, who ran the politically powerful union at the time, according to the grand jury indictment. In 2016, the younger Laufenberg also assumed that role for the New York Carpenters.