A New Jersey judge is set to hear arguments Monday afternoon in the lawsuit filed by South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III against Gov. Phil Murphy over an investigation the governor launched into the state’s tax incentive programs.
Norcross is asking Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson to halt an inquiry by a Murphy-appointed task force, which for months has been examining the state Economic Development Authority’s administration of multibillion-dollar incentive programs.
In 2017 the EDA awarded $245 million in tax credits to Norcross’ insurance brokerage, Conner Strong & Buckelew, and two other companies to build an office tower on the Camden waterfront. The companies also pledged to bring jobs to the city.
The task force has been probing whether companies tied to Norcross misled the EDA about plans to move jobs out of New Jersey if they weren’t awarded tax credits. Norcross and the companies say they complied with the law and did nothing wrong.
Norcross sued last month seeking to disband the task force, arguing that Murphy, a Democrat, lacked the authority to create it.
The task force was to hold another public hearing and release a report about its initial findings this week, but it put those plans on hold after Norcross asked the judge for a preliminary injunction until she could rule on the litigation.
Murphy’s lawyers say the governor had the power to create the task force and that ruling in Norcross’ favor would hinder the state’s ability to authorize a new incentives program before the current one expires July 1.
The hearing for arguments in the case is set for 1:30 p.m. in Trenton.