What do you give to someone who has everything? Finding something unique can be hard — it’s all in the eye of the beholder. Here are our picks for special gifts — from local shops or created by local talent — that help you communicate to the recipient “I see you.”

You Can Go Your Own Way

Two former childhood friends find themselves stuck together at an Old City arcade during a snowstorm , what can possibly happen? As one protagonist struggles to keep his late father’s legacy in business, the other is helping her dad actively take it over. Enter: Conflict. Local author Eric Smith’s You Can Go Your Own Way is a charming enemies-to-lovers rom com, full of nostalgia, romance, grief, and hope.

💵 $19, 🌐 bookshop.org,📍41 S 3rd St., 📞215-454-6910, ⌚ Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Philly print clutch bag

Looking for versatility and utility? This cotton canvas bag has a chameleonic personality — it can function as pencil case, make-up bag, or night out clutch, all with a Philly aesthetic designed by artist Ana Thorne.

💵 $24, 📦 Shipping cost $10 flat rate, 🌐philadelphiaindependents.com, 📍35 N. 3rd St., 📞267-773-7316 , ⌚Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Little Clay Moon Lavender Post Earrings

Before Taylor Swift released Lavender Haze, artist Jennifer Moszczynski was already hand painting lavender springs onto porcelain earrings for her brand Little Clay Moon.This jewelry piece can be a great gift for the swifties in your Christmas list. Not into TS, don’t worry, these sterling silver posts earrings are so pretty they’ll make a perfect accessory anyway.

💵 $30, 📦 Shipping cost $8, free gift wrapping, 🌐artstarphilly.myshopify.com, 📍111 S. Independence Mall E., 📧info@artstarphilly.com, ⌚Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Comma Earring

For the writer, journalist, or grammar enthusiasts in your life, comma earrings. Made out of silver and gold tones, this 14k gold-filled jewelry piece can add a distinctive style to any outfit. Check out the whole collection for a variety of language inspired symbols.

💵 $42, 📦 Shipping cost $9, 🌐forgeandfinish.com, 📧forgeandfinish@gmail.com

Custom Hair Pieces

Looking for a unique gift? Check out Lulu and Glass custom side combs. Made out of stained glass, the shapes and colors can create a one of a kind handmade piece for any occasion.

💵 $50, 📦 Free shipping, 🌐luluandglass.com, 📧luluandglass@gmail.com

Anethum Jewelry Boob Ring Gold Fill

Accessorising isn’t just about enhancing an outfit, profound statements have been made through fashion, and these boob rings are not the exception. 2022 will go down in history as the year Roe v. Wade was overturned, removing and reducing abortion access nationwide, and leaving many wondering if LGBTQ+ rights could follow. These 14k gold fill boob rings donate a portion of your purchase to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned Parenthood.

💵 $51, 📦 Shipping cost $10, free gift wrap, 🌐artstarphilly.myshopify.com, 📍111 S. Independence Mall E., 📧info@artstarphilly.com, ⌚Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Yaku Wear

Searching for wearable art that looks good and helps people? Try Toquilla hats. Many know them as Panama hats, but they are actually Ecuadorian. It’s not clear when the misnomer happened, but Yaku Wear owner, Silvia Roldan, has been educating Philadelphians on the matter since 2017. They are considered Intangible Cultural Heritage, and can take months to be handcrafted, making them a special present. Plus, Roldan works doing fair trade so every purchase also contributes to the economy of the Ecuadorian indigenous communities who craft them.

💵 $59-80, 📦 Free shipping, 🌐yakuwear.com, 📧yakullc@gmail.com

MinkeeBlue handbag

Constantly loosing your keys in your purse? Northeast Philadelphia’s handbag designer Sherrill Mosee has got you. Now stocked at Macy’s, MinkeeBlue handbags feature separate spaces for everything from water bottles and cellphones to pumps and lunch. In some styles, there’s even room for a laptop.

💵 $99 to $230, 🌐 minkeeblue.com or at Macy’s

Introduction to Silver Clay Jewelry

For the person on your list that prefers experiences, check out Craft Founty Silver Clay jewelry introductory class. This three-hour course teaches how to make, file, dry, torch, polish and finish your own pieces.

💵 $98, 🌐 craftfoundry.com, 📞 267-977-8499, 📍701 Belgrade St.,📧aaparytistudios@yahoo.com, ⌚ Depends on booking

Turquoise bar necklace

Got someone on your list that can be hard to please? Sometimes simple is best, and this beautiful 14k gold-filled necklace embodies that. With stunning 4mm faceted turquoise stones, this jewelry piece can accentuate any outfit with a delicate touch. And it comes with a sterling chain that can be customized in length from 16-18 inches.

💵 $130, 📦 Shipping cost depends on location, 🌐jandijewelry.com, 📞215-463-0136, 📍811 South 4th St.,📧shop@jandijewelry.com