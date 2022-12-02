There’s an inexplicable joy in shaking up a box to see what’s inside, but why not switch things up this year with a gift of experiences? Consider these membership and subscriptions to Philly’s world-class cultural institutions (some are as low as $20 per year) which deliver joy and community long after you clean up the last of the tinsel.

Taller Puertorriqueño

Known as the Cultural Heart of Latino Philadelphia, Taller Puertorriqueño has been serving the community since 1974. They offer low-cost art-education programs, socially-conscious art exhibitions, and much more.

Taller offers seven categories of yearly memberships, granting access to special events, and discounts on admissions and the gift shop.

💵 From $20 annually 📞 215-426-3311, 📍2600 N 5th St., ⌚Tuesday- Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed on Sunday, 🌐tallerpr.org

Philadelphia Museum of Art

With a collection of over 200,000 pieces, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is impossible to fully experience in one day. For your favorite art buff, consider the museum’s five types of memberships, which provided free unlimited admission and discounts on the museum shop, parking, and food.

💵 From $25 annually📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ⌚Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday., 🌐philamuseum.org

The Fabric Workshop and Museum

Founded in 1977, The Fabric Workshop and Museum functions as a workshop, exhibition space, and educational center for all things textiles and new media. Five membership levels include free hands-on tours of the screen-printing studio and archives, discounted tickets for special events, and discounts at the museum shops.

💵 From $50 annually📍1214 Arch St., ⌚ Wednesday-Friday between noon to 6 p.m., Saturday- Sunday noon to 5 p.m. 🌐fabricworkshopandmuseum.org

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA)

Considered to be the oldest art museum and school in the country at 217 years old, PAFA offers a variety of historic and contemporary art exhibitions, as well as undergraduate and graduate programs. Seven types of memberships offer different perks, including free or discounted admission, a 20% discount on selected items at the PAFA shop, and 10% discount at Tableau Café.

💵 $30 annually,🌐pafa.org, 📍128 N Broad St., ⌚Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Academy of Natural Science

Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences boasts a collection of over 19 million specimens and an active research program focused on evolution, biodiversity, human health, and climate change. Six categories of memberships include unlimited free general admission, exclusive member-only hours, free or discounted tickets to special exhibits, discounted guest passes, and more.

💵 $65 annually, 🌐 nsp.org, 📍1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ⌚Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Barnes Foundation

The Barnes Foundation’s mission to promote art education and appreciation encompasses visiting exhibits and, of course, its famed collections that includes the work of Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and countless others.

Their cheapest memberships are set at $75 for one person and $159 for 2 adults and all children under eighteen. Perks vary but all members get free unlimited admission, preview days, complimentary tickets, and discounts at the Barnes shop, cafe, and garden restaurant.

💵 From $75 annually🌐barnesfoundation.org, 📍2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.,⌚ Thursday- Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kimmel Center

Located along Broad Street, the Kimmel Center is well known for its plays, orchestra, and Broadway shows. Beyond the entertainment, they also offer free education and community programs — if you want to contribute to their projects while getting access to pre-sales and discounts, check out one of their four memberships.

💵 From $76 annually🌐 kimmelculturalcampus.org, 📍300 S. Broad St.,⌚ Box offices open two hours prior any performance.

The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute, renowned as a center for science but also host to the Harry Potter Experience, offers seven memberships with different perks. Perks include unlimited free admission to the Science Museum and Fels Planetarium, free seasonal experiences, special pricing on ticketed exhibitions like the current Disney 100, and 5% off parking.

💵 From $89🌐 fi.edu, 📍222 North 20th St.,⌚ Monday-Sunday between 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please Touch Museum

Founded in 1976, the Please Touch Museum offers two floors full of family-friendly activities and exhibits.

They offer four memberships depending on family size, and all memberships include free general admission, free parking and carousel rides, discounted admission for guests, and 10% off at the Museum Cafe.

💵 From $150 annually 🌐 pleasetouchmuseum.org,📍Memorial Hall 4231 Avenue of the Republic,⌚ Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Tuesday