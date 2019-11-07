Homicide detectives are investigating the death last week of a 4-year-old girl who fell from a second-floor window in the city’s Francisville section, police said Wednesday.
The girl fell from the second-floor window of a house in the 1700 block of Folsom Street around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30, police said.
She was taken to a hospital and later died.
Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp said in an email that “our homicide unit is now the lead investigators; at this time there are no charges. The investigation is active and ongoing.”
No other details were immediately available.