An 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Friday evening in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
Just after 7 p.m., the girl and her 7-year-old brother were outside on 66th Street near Grays Avenue when the girl was grazed in upper thigh, police said. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to be treated.
The boy told police he heard a pop and then his sister fell to the ground. The girl told police the shot may have come from a black vehicle.
Police reported no arrests, and no other details were released.