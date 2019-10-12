A fire forced the partial evacuation of a highrise apartment building for seniors Friday evening in Montgomery County, police said.
The fire was reported in a unit on the fourth floor just before 6 p.m. at the Gloria Dei Towers at 770 Welsh Rd. in Lower Moreland Township.
Fire and police personnel from Montgomery and Bucks Counties responded and assisted with the evacuation of the fourth, fifth, and sixth floors. The remaining residents were told to shelter in place.
One unspecified minor injury occurred during the evacuation process, police said. No one else was hurt.
A preliminary investigation determined that the fire was accidental, police said.
Most of the residents had returned to their units Friday night. A manager answering the phone at the building declined to comment.