A teenage boy in Gloucester Township was killed Tuesday night by a SUV that fled the scene, police said.
The boy was struck shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
“We are looking for a midsize dark SUV with heavy damage to windshield, hood and passenger side that failed to stop and fled scene Eastbound on Sicklerville Road towards Cross Keys Road,” the Gloucester Township Police Department posted on Facebook.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver can call the Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500.