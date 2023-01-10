After going dark for a year, the 80th edition of the Golden Globes is back in prime time — and with it comes a chance for one Philly-based sitcom to sweep the television categories.

After a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed a pattern of corruption and a culture of racial discrimination inside the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Globes, the award show lost its contract with NBC as many among the Hollywood set opted to boycott the ceremony altogether.

Since then, the HFPA has issued a new code of conduct and improved the diversity of its voters, a group of now close to 200 international journalists. While NBC is airing the event, it’s still unclear how many celebrities will actually show up.

This year’s broadcast is considered a one-year trial run to see if the award show will keep airing business as usual. Stand-up Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globes, which will feature a special message from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and a lifetime achievement award for Eddie Murphy.

Advertisement

Curious about how the 2023 Golden Globes will play out? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the award show, from when it is airing to which Philly breakout star is nominated for more than one award.

When are the 2023 Golden Globes?

This year’s Golden Globes takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and starts airing at 8 p.m. on NBC. If you’re looking to watch some pre-show festivities, entertainment channel E! will be live from the red carpet starting at 6 p.m.

How can I watch or stream the Golden Globes this year?

NBC will be airing this year’s ceremony. You can also stream the 2023 Golden Globes via the network’s website — but you’ll need to log-in through your cable provider.

No cable, no worries. You can stream the ceremony on Peacock (NBCUniversal’s streaming platform), plus a slew of others with live viewing options:

Hulu + Live TV YouTubeTV DirecTV Stream FuboTV

Those streaming services typically require a paid subscription, but you might be able to snag a free trial ahead of the awards.

And the Philly nominee is …

Quinta Brunson, plus the cast of her takes-place-in-Philly ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary.

When Golden Globe nominees were announced in December, Abbott Elementary scored placements in five categories, making it the most nominated TV show of the year.

The workplace comedy itself is nominated for best musical or comedy, while writer-creator Brunson is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Janine Teagues, a charmingly cringe second grade teacher who desperately wants to be liked by her coworkers.

The show’s ensemble also picked up nominations in the supporting actor and actress categories. Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory Eddie, is up for best supporting actor in a comedy or drama for his portrayal of a reluctant fifth grade teacher with an awkward amount of swag. Janelle James as agent of chaos Principal Ava Coleman and Sheryl Lee Ralph as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard are also competing against each other for best supporting actress in a comedy or drama series.

You can catch Abbott Elementary — hopefully fresh off a Globes sweep — Wednesdays at 9 p.m on ABC.