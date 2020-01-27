Jennifer Higdon was walking down Spruce Street when she won a Grammy.
Higdon, a classical composer who teaches at the Curtis Institute, was between Broad and 13th, on her way home from giving a Sunday afternoon talk at the Opera Company of Philadelphia when her wife, Cheryl Lawson, called: The contemporary composition category in which she was a nominee was coming up on the Grammys pre-telecast awards ceremony.
“And then I heard her yelling, ‘You won!’” said Higdon, who took the prize for Harp Concerto, recorded by the Rochester Philharmonic. “At which point I started jumping up and down on Spruce Street yelling, ‘I won a Grammy!’
“A lot of people were looking at me like I was mad. I think I’m in shock, to be honest. It’s always a shock. I probably won’t sleep for two days.”
This is Higdon’s third Grammy out of six nominations. She last won in 2018 in the same category for her Viola Concerto, also a 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner. She didn’t attend the ceremony in Los Angeles because of her previous commitment to speak to OCP, which will premier her opera Woman with Eyes Closed in September.
Higdon was not the only Philadelphia-connected nominee to garner a Grammy in the the pre-telecast ceremony, during which most of the 84 awards were given out.
Philadelphia film star Bradley Cooper, along with Lady Gaga, picked up the Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for their soundtrack to A Star Is Born. Gaga also won for song for visual media for the movie’s “I’ll Never Love Again.”
Randy Brecker, the jazz trumpeter raised in Cheltenham, won for best improvised solo for “Sozinho,” from Rocks, his album with the Hamburg Radio Jazz Orchestra.
Philadelphia was also represented when the members of Boyz II Men joined host Alicia Keys in a performance of “It’s Hard To Say Goodbye to Yesterday” — a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Laker and Lower Merion High School basketball great who died, along with daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash in California earlier in the day.