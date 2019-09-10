This summer’s not over yet and next summer is already being scheduled.
On August 29, 2020 — hey, it’s only 353 days away — Green Day will headline what is being billed as the Hella Mega tour, with the Billie Joe Armstrong-fronted second-generation punk band being joined on the road by Weezer and Fall Out Boy.
The 28-date tour begins in Paris on June 13, starts its North American leg on July 17, and ends here in Philly. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Armstrong said that the inspiration for the triple bill was the Monsters of Rock tour, the metal and rock extravaganza that originated in the 1980s with acts like Judas Priest and AC/DC.
All three Hella Mega bands released new singles on Tuesday, with Green Day’s “Father of All [Expletives]” sounding particularly promising and vital. It’s the title track to a new album by the American Idiot band scheduled for release in February.
2019 marks the 25th anniversary of the Green Day’s’ breakout success with 1994′s Dookie, but to the band’s credit, they’ve opted out of the quarter-century commemoration route and instead chosen to tour behind new music.
Rivers Cuomo’s Weezer has a new album called Van Weezer due in May, and Fall Out Boy will be on the road behind a best-of, Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume 2. The bands’ two new singles are “The End of The Game” and “Dear Future Self (Hands Up),” with Wyclef Jean guesting on the later Fall Out Boy track.
All three bands are playing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week from the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles.
The Interruptors will open all Hella Mega shows.
Tickets go on sale Friday Sept. 20 through Ticketmaster. An American Express pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 16.