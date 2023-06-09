Philadelphia man sentenced to up to 52 years in prison for Philadelphia Mills Mall murder

A Philadelphia man who shot and killed 21-year-old Dominic Billa in the Philadelphia Mills Mall more than two years ago was sentenced Friday to up to 52 years in prison.

Gregory Smith, 23, killed Billa and shot at another man after a fight broke out in the mall’s food court in March 2021. He was convicted of murder and attempted murder and will spend between 26 and 52 years behind bars, Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. Smith was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to Billa’s family.

When police arrived that afternoon after a report of a shooting inside the mall, they found Billa on the ground in the food court with several gunshot wounds to his chest, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man Smith shot at was not injured.

The shooting triggered a lockdown at the mall, but Smith was able to escape. He was arrested the next month.

An attorney for Smith could not be reached.