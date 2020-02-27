First single “Paper Cut” is a bit of an outlier: a groovy, soft-rock confection with backing vocals from Sylvan Esso. Most of the rest of The Main Thing is more subdued: a contemplative album concerned with aging, climate change, and other existential crises. “If there is a point to this / It’s something that I must have missed,” sings Martin Courtney in “Friday,” the gently ambling opening track. The questions find resolution in the comparatively chipper title track: “Despite the true significance of everything at stake / I will stay true / The main thing.” Real Estate stays true to form, and that’s a good thing. – Steve Klinge