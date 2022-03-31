An 8-year-old brought a gun to his West Philadelphia elementary school Thursday morning and accidentally discharged it in the school courtyard, police said, prompting the school to briefly go on lockdown.

At 8:55 a.m., less than an hour into the start of the school day at West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School, the child discharged the gun in the outside yard, police said.

The school went on lockdown for about 20 minutes. No injuries have been reported.

Police said the child is being held in custody.

The incident is under investigation, and police did not have additional information to immediately share, said spokesperson and officer Miguel Torres.

“He’s 8 years old. We gotta figure out where that gun came from,” Torres said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.