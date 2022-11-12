Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen early Saturday morning during a burglary of a gun shop in New Britain Township, police said.

The break-in at Target World on West Butler Avenue at County Line Road and Route 202 occurred about 4:15 a.m. and was caught on video surveillance cameras.

Police said five people arrived in a black Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver-side brake light.

A video police posted to YouTube shows the intruders dressed in hooded winter jackets with their faces covered breaking the bottom glass of a door, crawling into the store and exiting through the same door with firearms all within 23 seconds.

The investigation continues. No other information was provided.