Nearly half of the girls in this region marry before age 18 to lessen their families’ financial burdens. Happy Kids Center introduced “Kanya: String of Hope,” which trains girls ages 11 to 16 to make string jewelry that is then resold. Half of the income each girl earns is given to her and her family each month, eliminating the economic need for early marriages. Then 25% goes into an account the girls can access at year’s end, and the final 25% is held in trust and given to the girls if they reach age 18 without marrying. Happy Kids Center matches the amount in that last fund.