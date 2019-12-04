A 31-year-old Burlington County woman found dead Sunday in a Camden park was stabbed to death, authorities said Tuesday night.
Just after 12:10 p.m. Sunday, Camden County police responded to a report of an unconscious woman in Farnham Park near the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Hayley Steinberg of Medford.
The Gloucester/Camden/Salem County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds, said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki in a joint statement.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at 856-757-7042. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.