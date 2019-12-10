Two men have been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old Burlington County woman whose body was found in a Camden park earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.
Luis Colon-Molina, 36, and Wilfredo Boulones-Cruz, 49, were charged Monday with felony murder, murder, and armed robbery in the killing of Hayley Steinberg of Medford.
Steinberg’s body was found Dec. 2 in Farnham Park and her death was ruled a homicide from multiple stab wounds, said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki in a joint statement.
The two men were arrested on Dec. 2 but Mayer and Wysocki did not say if they were taken into custody that day in connection with Steinberg’s death. Both men were being held in the Camden County jail pending a court appearances.