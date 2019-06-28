Two teens were sentenced to two years incarceration for assaulting and hazing another teen at a Westampton Township hotel during a JROTC trip last year, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday.
The teens, who were not named because of their ages, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and related offenses for the April 2018 incident, Coffina said. They will serve their time at the New Jersey Training School, a juvenile facility in Monroe Township.
The students were enrolled at Francis Lewis High School in Queens, N.Y., and were on an overnight trip for a JROTC competition.
There were four victims altogether, Coffina said. The one boy was burned on his buttocks with a hot iron in addition to suffering other unspecified abuse April 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Westampton Township. Three other boys also were mistreated and forced to engage in humiliating conduct, Coffina said.