MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Heather Barbera was sentenced to 42 years in prison Thursday for bludgeoning her mother and grandmother to death with a nightstick in their Ventnor boardwalk condominium in July 2018, then fleeing to New York with stolen cash and credit cards.
Barbera, 43, apologized in a soft, muffled voice before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury handed down the sentence.
Word of her fate came three months after Barbera tearfully pleaded guilty to murder in the murder in the death of her grandmother, Elaine Rosen, and aggravated manslaughter in the death of her mother, Michelle Gordon.
Barbera, an unemployed mother of two, had been living with the two women in their eighth-floor condo in the Vassar Square high rise when an argument turned physical and she attacked them.
The sentence, part of a negotiated plea agreement between the county prosecutor’s office and defense attorney James J. Leonard Jr., was roundly rejected by Richard Rosen, the son and grandson of the victims, and Barbera’s uncle.
“It’s horrible,” Rosen, 52, of Brooklyn, said after leaving the courthouse. “How can you get 42 years for two murders? It should have been life. I don’t understand the judicial system.”
In court, prosecutor Allison Eiselen described in chilling detail how Barbera ended the lives of her relatives. “This defendant bludgeoned the two victims to death in their own home, then cleaned herself off. She stole their money and jewelry, and as they were gasping their final breaths, she just walked away,” she said.
“There is no more heinous, cruel or depraved crime than killing one’s own mother and grandmother,” she added.
Leonard told the judge Barbera was the victim of a dysfunctional family scarred by drug abuse and mental illness. “I think this was a very, very toxic and unhealthy family dynamic," he said.
"There were a lot of very, very unfortunate things that took place in Ms. Barbera’s life, particularly with her mother,” Leonard added, without providing details.
Barbera told police she struck her mother with a flashlight, then grabbed a nightstick that had belonged to her deceased father, a former New York City police officer, and repeatedly beat her over the head. When her grandmother tried to intervene, Barbera beat her to death.
After stealing cash and credit cards from her mother, she fled to New York City. Purchases made on the credit cards led to police to track Barbera to the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan, where she was arrested three days later.
The woman’s bloodied bodies were discovered by Barbera’s uncle, Rosen, who drove from New York to the Shore when he could not reach his mother by telephone.
Rosen told police Barbera was emotionally troubled and addicted to drugs. He said he had warned his mother not to let his niece move in with her, but he said his mother was determined to help her daughter set her life on a better path.
The elder Rosen, 87, was a Philadelphia native who moved to New York in the 1950s and married a wedding musician. Barbera’s mother, Michelle Rosen, 67, was a patient-care technician.