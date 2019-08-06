Paul, meanwhile, packed into his two minutes an epic that spans three generations: the story of his father, who spent six years of Paul’s childhood in prison, and Paul’s son, who was 2 months old when Paul was first locked up 15 years ago. Paul saw his father only once while in prison. One of his few, precious childhood memories was watching the movie Flight of the Navigator with his father, over and over, just before his father went to prison. “I stayed up late one night and caught it on television. I called him to tell him. This dude didn’t even remember the movie,” Paul said, with a shake of his head.