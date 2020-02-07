A 51-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday evening in the Ardmore section of Lower Merion Township.
The incident occurred just before 5:50 p.m. on Ardmore Avenue near School Lane. The victim, who was walking across Ardmore Avenue when he was hit by a northbound vehicle, was transported to Lankenau Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:15, said township spokesperson Thomas Walsh. His name was not released.
Police were looking for a light-colored SUV, possibly a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, with damage to driver-side front of the vehicle. It was last known to be heading toward Lancaster Avenue.