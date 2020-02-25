A 27-year-old man who was carrying a Temple University student ID card was killed in a hit-and-run accident Monday night near the university, police said.
About 8:50 p.m., the man was crossing Eighth Street at Cecil B. Moore Avenue when he was struck by a Hyundai sedan heading north on Eighth, which is a one-way street with southbound traffic, said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police found the man lying in the street unresponsive with severe head trauma and other injuries. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Small said the victim, who lived in the area of Sixth and Poplar Streets, was carrying a Temple student ID card, but Small didn’t know whether the card was current.
Police found the Hyundai several blocks away at Eighth and Berks Streets. It had front-end damage, and investigators were attempting to match the damage with car parts found at the accident scene. Police also were checking nearby surveillance cameras that may have recorded video of the crime.