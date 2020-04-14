Meanwhile, police also were still looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man March 18 in North Philadelphia. Derrick Drayton, 63, of the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia, was killed at 11:09 p.m. when he was struck by a Kia Optima in the 2300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown.