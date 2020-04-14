Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say got out of his car and looked at the victim before driving off Monday night. Medics took the unidentified victim to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition, but he died within an hour, police said.
The hit-and-run happened at 9:53 p.m. at Seventh and Callowhill Streets, in a warehouse district near the Vine Expressway. The driver, whom police described as a Hispanic man with short black hair, was driving a gold sedan westbound on Callowhill at the time.
After striking the victim and getting back into his car, the driver turned onto Eighth Street and traveled south, police said.
The driver will face criminal charges when found, police said. In Pennsylvania, a fatal hit-and-run is a felony punishable by up to six years in state prison.
Meanwhile, police also were still looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man March 18 in North Philadelphia. Derrick Drayton, 63, of the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia, was killed at 11:09 p.m. when he was struck by a Kia Optima in the 2300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown.
The eastbound car’s windshield on the passenger side was damaged, and possibly the hood and fender as well, police said.
Anyone with information about either incident should contact the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call 911, police said.